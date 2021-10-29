Understanding the work and health research landscape

In this study we looked at three key questions:

What is the level of spend on work and health research in the UK since 2015? What is this spent on, in terms of type of research and topic? What are the main priorities for future work and health research in the UK?

Methods

In order to answer these questions, the study:

Reviewed available databases and information from key research funders

Classified research according to funder and host, methods used, topics, etc.

Contextualised findings through 15 interviews with researchers and funders

Key findings

1. What is the level of spend on work and health research in the UK since 2015?

£31 million invested in work and health research by not-for-profit and public funders

56% of that funding went to research conducted by academics

less than 1% of all funding was spent on scholarships or fellowships

2. What is this spent on, in terms of type of research and topic?

Top 5 Methodologies Used:

Clinical trials / Randomised control trials

Evaluations of interventions

Longitudinal studies

Crosssectional studies

Scoping reviews

Top 5 Topics Examined:

49% Mental health

11% General long-term physical disability

9% General health and wellbeing

8% Lifestyle areas

7% Occupational health

3. What are the main priorities for future work and health research emerging from interviews?

Work and health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic

Role of occupational health services

Implementation research

Interventions in the workplace

Key conclusions

Future attempts to map the work and health research landscape should include smaller funders (also from private sector)

Work and health interventions can be costly so their cost-effectiveness for commissioners needs to be evaluated

More funding is also needed to develop career paths & support for work and health researchers, to ensure there is future research expertise in this area

Adapted from Work and health research funding review (2015–2020) by Joanna Hofman, Susan Guthrie, Annemari de Silva, Lillian Flemons, Lucy Gilder, William Phillips, Natalie Picken, Mann Virdee, RR-A1164-1, 2021 (available at www.rand.org/t/RRA1164-1). To view this infographic online, visit www.rand.org/t/IGA1164-1. RAND Europe is a not-for-profit research organisation that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. RAND Europe's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors. RAND® is a registered trademark.

Limited Print and Electronic Distribution Rights: This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorised posting of this publication online is prohibited. Permission is given to duplicate this document for personal use only, as long as it is unaltered and complete. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial use. For information on reprint and linking permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.html

www.randeurope.org

© RAND 2021

IG-A1164-1 (2021)