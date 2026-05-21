Annual Trends Among the Unsheltered in Three Los Angeles Neighborhoods: The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey (LA LEADS) 2025 Annual Report
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):5
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):5
RAND Health Quarterly is an online-only journal dedicated to showcasing the breadth of health research and policy analysis conducted RAND-wide.More in this issue
Unsheltered homelessness remained flat between December 2024 and January 2026. While tent dwelling has fallen 55 percent since 2021, rough sleeping and vehicle dwelling have risen significantly. With 87 percent of tents now in Skid Row, tent-centric aid is less effective elsewhere. The authors recommend pivoting to a mixed approach, including centralized service hubs and low-barrier integrated behavioral health-housing options.
We find no change in the number of people living on the streets in the LA LEADS study area from December 2024 through January 2026. This result contrasts with the marked declines we observed in 2024—the first and only net reductions in unsheltered homelessness our study has captured since late 2021.
Hollywood's and Venice's enumerations were statistically flat while Skid Row's ultimately returned to late 2024 levels after hovering at an all-time average high for most of 2025. Rough sleeping (i.e., living literally unsheltered, without a tent, makeshift shelter, or vehicle) continued the upward trend we observed last year and is now the most common mode of unsheltered homelessness in our study area. Relatedly, tent dwelling continued its previously observed decline. By January 2026, 44 percent of the total LA LEADS unsheltered population was sleeping rough—up from 30 percent in 2021/22. And also 90 percent of all tents were confined to Skid Row compared to 60 percent four years ago.
As we highlighted in our last study, the shift away from tent-dwelling towards rough sleeping will impede strategies to resolve unsheltered homelessness. The shift away from tent-dwelling means that encampment resolution programs like Inside Safe that offered interim housing have fewer tent dwellers to serve (Mayor Karen Bass, 2023; Mayor Karen Bass, 2026).1 At best, housing all of the remaining roughly 150 tent-dwellers in Hollywood and Venice would represent a 10 percent change in these combined populations, leaving more than 1,200 unsheltered people who need a different housing intervention.
Skid Row is qualitatively distinct from those neighborhoods: it concentrates both the largest unsheltered population and the population with the highest rates of self-reported chronic physical and behavioral health conditions, has the greatest outreach intensity and benefit enrollment levels, and remains the sole area with a substantial share of tent dwelling. This last feature makes it the only area in our study where encampment-targeted interventions may still have latitude to affect unsheltered homelessness. But achieving such a goal would also require concurrent scaling of low-barrier behavioral health (i.e., mental health and substance use treatments) and long-term supportive housing to result in durable progress.
Beyond the logistical shift of fewer encampments, we highlight two persistent barriers to progress. Clinically, service providers will face more stress as more of their clients are rough sleepers—a group our survey data show have elevated average acuity levels compared to tent and vehicle dwellers. Tactically, outreach teams will become less efficient as clients become more geographically diffuse and harder to find.
Finally, survey questions added in 2025 indicate high levels of dwelling losses due to enforcement, sanitation, or other displacement—both in general and specifically among rough sleepers. This finding suggests that previously observed correlations between falling tent counts and rising rough sleeper counts may indeed be causal; i.e., that tent confiscation is contributing to meaningful numbers of people going from of having some shelter to none at all. That said, in Skid Row—but only Skid Row—those who lost dwellings were also significantly more likely to report a subsequent offer of shelter or housing. This pattern suggests both that housing offers are being made during encampment resolutions—per city policy (Mayor Karen Bass, 2022)—but also that such offers are reactive to enforcement rather than part of preventive outreach. In all cases, given that all our respondents were by definition not sheltered/housed, any such offers that were accepted did not result in durable long-term housing stabilization. Hence, beyond updating outreach protocols, better approaches to keeping people indoors are likely necessary.
We conducted bi-monthly street enumerations (six per neighborhood; 115 total across the study) with specific tallies of tents, vehicles, makeshift shelters, and rough sleepers, complemented by an annual cross-sectional survey (193 respondents in 2025) of demographics, health, service receipt, homelessness experiences, and dwelling loss and housing offers.
We then conducted regression-based time series analyses of population inferences, subgroup comparisons across neighborhoods, and multivariable models linking demographic and clinical characteristics to different service aspects (e.g., cell phone access and housing offers). We also examined the linkage between dwelling loss and offers of shelter or housing.
Despite reductions driven by tent-targeted interventions documented in our previous study, overall levels of unsheltered homelessness in our three study neighborhoods have leveled off and the composition has further shifted toward rough sleeping and vehicle (particularly car/van-based) dwelling—groups historically less responsive to encampment-resolution strategies.
This finding is important because rough sleepers present greater clinical need across a broad array of indicators, are harder to locate and engage, and frequently lack documentation or phones, creating large practical barriers to housing placement. Vehicle dwellers may need less intensive support than rough sleepers to exit homelessness, but many resist surrendering their vehicle, which provides shelter, mobility, privacy, and safety, in exchange for temporary interim housing. Thus, continued reliance on tent-focused homelessness resolution approaches will likely yield diminishing returns, especially in Hollywood and Venice, where these living arrangements are now uncommon.
In conclusion, our counts and surveys indicate that Los Angeles's unsheltered population has shifted in ways that imply strict limits to the future efficacy of prior encampment-focused approaches. Addressing the remaining population will require participant-tailored mixes of low-barrier behavioral health, housing and shelter modalities, and operational reforms that enhance contact efficiency and reduce displacements not accompanied by immediate options for housing or shelter.
This research was supported by the Lowy Family, whose generous gift supported the establishment of the RAND Housing Center. This research was conducted by the RAND Housing Center within RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.More in this issue
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