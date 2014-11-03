The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to release final regulations outlining lower-cost approval pathway requirements for so-called biosimilar drugs. The introduction of biosimilars is expected to reduce prices. This Perspective combines prior research and recent data to estimate cost savings in the U.S. market. We predict that biosimilars will lead to a $44.2 billion reduction in direct spending on biologic drugs from 2014 to 2024.

The Cost Savings Potential of Biosimilar Drugs in the United States

Andrew W. Mulcahy, Zachary Predmore, Soeren Mattke

CommentaryPublished Nov 3, 2014

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to release final regulations outlining lower-cost approval pathway requirements for so-called biosimilar drugs. The introduction of biosimilars is expected to reduce prices, albeit to a lesser degree than small-molecule generics. This Perspective combines prior research and recent data to estimate cost savings in the U.S. market. We predict that biosimilars will lead to a $44.2 billion reduction in direct spending on biologic drugs from 2014 to 2024, or about 4 percent of total biologic spending over the same period, with a range of $13 billion to $66 billion. While our estimate uses recent data and transparent assumptions, we caution that actual savings will hinge on the specifics of the final FDA regulations and on the level of competition.

Key Findings

Biosimilars are expected to increase competition and drive down prices, though not as dramatically as less-complex generic drugs did when they entered the market in the 1980s.

  • The introduction of biosimilars could result in up to $44.2 billion worth of savings—or 4 percent of total spending on biologics—over the next decade.
  • The magnitude of savings will depend on the specifics of the final FDA regulations, the amount of increased competition, and the acceptance of biosimilars by physicians, patients, and payers.
  • Savings will accrue to a range of stakeholders in the short term—including physicians and hospitals—though patients and taxpayers will benefit in the long term.

Topics

Document Details

Citation

Chicago Manual of Style
Mulcahy, Andrew W., Zachary Predmore, and Soeren Mattke, The Cost Savings Potential of Biosimilar Drugs in the United States. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2014. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE127.html.
Download Citation (BibTeX) Download Citation (RIS)

This research was sponsored by Sandoz, a Novartis Company, and conducted within RAND Health, a division of the RAND Corporation.

This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.