The webinar focused on data dimensions that researchers should keep in mind when conducting analyses of state opioid policies and when seeking to draw conclusions from studies, including the policy definitions data curators are using and which attributes of a policy are being evaluated from study to study.

This research was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and was carried out within the Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program in RAND Health Care.

