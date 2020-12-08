RAND Space Launch Virtual Panel
Published Dec 8, 2020
A panel discussion hosted by the RAND Space Enterprise Initiative tackles issues related to the global space launch enterprise. The panel of RAND Corporation experts joined Brigadier General D. Jason Cothern, Vice Commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center, to ask:
- How will U.S. Space Force decisions affect domestic launch providers and the market in general?
- How will recent trends affect future strategies and policies for responsive space launch?
- What are the capabilities and limitations of U.S. space launch facilities?
The event was conducted virtually by the RAND Corporation on September 8, 2020. For information about future events related to space research, email space@rand.org.
