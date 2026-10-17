An Analysis of the Deployment of Fire-Fighting Resources in Trenton, New Jersey
ResearchPublished 1974
ResearchPublished 1974
One of a series of case studies documenting deployment analyses of police, fire, and ambulance services in seven American cities. It presents a description and the results of an analysis of the deployment of fire companies in Trenton, New Jersey. The study focused on (1) how Trenton can achieve the best fire protection using its existing fire-fighting resources, and (2) the fire protection levels that could be obtained using less resources. A set of deployment options is examined involving moving and eliminating fire companies. The costs and benefits of implementing each option are presented as well as a general guide to the methodology employed.
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