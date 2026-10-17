An Analysis of the Deployment of Fire-Fighting Resources in Wilmington, Delaware
ResearchPublished 1974
ResearchPublished 1974
One of a series of case studies documenting deployment analyses of police, fire and ambulance services in several American cities. It presents a description and the results of a study that was conducted to analyze the deployment of Wilmington's fire companies. Among the objectives of the study were: (1) to transfer to the city a knowledge of the Institute's deployment methodology; and (2) to use the methodology to develop a long-range plan for locating Wilmington's fire companies. The study resulted in the elimination of one engine company and the development of a plan for the phased construction of six new firehouses to replace six existing firehouses over a four-year period. The project is described as a systems analysis case study, from problem definition through data gathering, analysis of alternative deployment policies, and derivation of final results. (See also R-1566/1, R-1566/2, and R-1566/3.)
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