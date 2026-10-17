An Analysis of the Deployment of Fire-Fighting Resources in Denver, Colorado
ResearchPublished 1974
ResearchPublished 1974
One of a series of case studies documenting deployment analyses of police, fire, and ambulance services in several American cities. It presents a description and the results of a study that was conducted to analyze the deployment of Denver's fire-fighting resources, and to develop improved deployment strategies for the Denvery Fire Department. Among the objectives of the study were (1) to assess the current level of fire protection being supplied by the Fire Department, and (2) to develop alternative fire station configurations that would provide approximately the same level of fire protection at a lower cost. The study resulted in a long-term plan leading to a reduction of five fire companies. A complete description of the methodology that was used to arrive at these recommendations is presented. (See also R-1566/1 and R-1566/2.)
This publication is part of the RAND report series. The report series, a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993, represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.