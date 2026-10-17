An Analysis of the Deployment of Fire-Fighting Resources in Yonkers, New York
ResearchPublished 1973
ResearchPublished 1973
This report is the first of a series of case studies documenting deployment analyses of police, fire, and ambulance services in eight American cities. It presents a description and the results of a deployment analysis of the Yonkers, N.Y., Fire Department. The study focused on (1) how many firehouses and fire companies the City needs and (2) where the houses and companies should be located. It produced a set of deployment options involving the moving, addition, and elimination of fire companies. The costs and benefits of implementing each option are presented in the report as well as a general guide to the methodology employed.
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