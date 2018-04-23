Identifying Law Enforcement Needs for Access to Digital Evidence in Remote Data Centers
ResearchPublished Apr 23, 2018
Law enforcement increasingly needs to have access to data residing in remote data centers, and investigators face multiple barriers in this process. Researchers discuss the scope of the challenges, summarize the discussion of an expert panel, and provide a list of needs identified and prioritized by the panel to help inform the concerned communities and stakeholders.
ResearchPublished Apr 23, 2018
State and local law enforcement increasingly need to obtain data and digital evidence held extraterritorially or by transnational companies in their investigations of local crimes. The challenges associated with this need are multifaceted, involving legal, procedural, and technical difficulties. The intent of this report is to describe the scope of the challenges, summarize the discussion of the expert panel surrounding the issues, and provide a list of needs identified and prioritized by the expert panel that will help inform the concerned communities and stakeholders. Ultimately, the goal of this report is to improve legitimate law enforcement access and use of remotely held digital evidence in a manner that is legal, effective, timely, and understandable.
The research reported here was conducted by the Justice Policy Program within RAND Justice, Infrastructure, and Environment.
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