Assessment of Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) Training Activity
ResearchPublished Dec 11, 2013
The Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) carries out training activities both as part of its equipment and system development responsibilities and its responsibility to "train the force" in IED threats and countermeasures. This report assesses whether JIEDDO's programs and functions may be duplicative with those of the military Services, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other agencies.
ResearchPublished Dec 11, 2013
The Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) carries out training activities both as part of its equipment and system development responsibilities and its more general responsibility to "train the force" in IED threats and countermeasures. It has unique authorities and capabilities intended to facilitate rapid fielding, but concern has developed that these programs and functions may be duplicative with the efforts of the military Services, U.S. Special Operations Command, and other agencies. The RAND team's assessment is that while some programs and functions are similar to other activities and initiatives, there is little evidence of duplication — in fact, the programs and functions appear to add value. This finding reflects a conscious effort by JIEDDO to develop processes that ensure review and oversight of capability development. This may be an important lesson learned if the Department of Defense again confronts an asymmetric challenge and requires an organizational structure to meet it.
The research described in this report was prepared for the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). The research was conducted within the RAND National Defense Research Institute, a federally funded research and development center sponsored by OSD, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the defense agencies, and the defense Intelligence Community.
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