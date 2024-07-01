Michael G. Shanley — Publications
Quantifying Potential Cost Avoidance Implications of Outcomes Reported in Behavioral and Social Science Research
2023
End-of-Pilot Assessment of the U.S. Army's Consolidated Recruiting Program
2022
Evolving the Practice of Evaluating Research-Portfolios
2019
Research-Portfolio Performance Metrics: Rapid Review
2019
Prospective Outcome Assessment for Alternative Recruit Selection Policies
2018
Essential Nontechnical Skills Service Members Gain During On-the-Job Experience: A Resource for Veterans and Transitioning Service Members
2017
Essential Nontechnical Skills Service Members Gain During On-the-Job Experience: A Resource for Leaders and Hiring Managers
2017
Helping Soldiers Leverage Army Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities in Civilian Jobs
2017
Improving Employment Prospects for Soldiers Leaving the Regular Army
2017
Methodology for Translating Enlisted Veterans' Nontechnical Skills into Civilian Employers' Terms
2017
Review of Army Total Force Policy Implementation
2017
What Veterans Bring to Civilian Workplaces: A Prototype Toolkit for Helping Veterans Communicate to Private-Sector Employers About the Nontechnical Skills Developed in the Military
2017
What Veterans Bring to Civilian Workplaces: A Prototype Toolkit for Helping Private-Sector Employers Understand the Nontechnical Skills Developed in the Military
2017
Essential Skills Veterans Gain During Professional Military Training: A Resource for Veterans and Transitioning Service Members
2016
Essential Skills Veterans Gain During Professional Military Training: A Resource for Leaders and Hiring Managers
2016
Translating Veterans' Training into Civilian Job Skills
2015
Changing the Army's Weapon Training Strategies to Meet Operational Requirements More Efficiently and Effectively
2014
Developing Army Leaders: Lessons for Teaching Critical Thinking in Distributed, Resident, and Mixed-Delivery Venues
2014
Evaluating Innovative Leader Development in the U.S. Army
2014
Innovative Leader Development: Evaluation of the U.S. Army Asymmetric Warfare Adaptive Leader Program
2014
Adapting the Army's Training and Leader Development Programs for Future Challenges
2013
Assessment of Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) Training Activity
2013
Enhancing Critical Thinking Skills for Army Leaders Using Blended-Learning Methods
2013
Making Improvements to The Army Distributed Learning Program
2012
Assessment of Interactive Multimedia Instruction (IMI) Courseware Can Enhance Army Training
2011
New Tools and Metrics for Evaluating Army Distributed Learning
2011
Improving the Army's Assessment of Interactive Multimedia Instruction Courseware
2009
The Prospects for Increasing the Reuse of Digital Training Content
2009
Supporting Training Strategies for Brigade Combat Teams Using Future Combat Systems (FCS) Technologies
2007
Improving the Effectiveness of Distributed Learning: A Research and Policy Agenda
2006
Transformation and The Army School System
2005
Past and Future: Insights for Reserve Component Use
2004
Army Distance Learning Can Enhance Personnel Readiness
2002
Army Distance Learning: Potential for Reducing Shortages in Army Enlisted Occupations
2001
Army Distance Learning and Personnel Readiness
2001
Enhancing Stability and Professional Development Using Distance Learning
2001
Rebuilding the Schoolhouse: Making Army Training More Efficient and Effective
2001
Consolidating Active and Reserve Component Training Infrastructure
1999
Improving Performance and Efficiency in the Total Army School System
1999
Improving Training Efficiency: Lessons from the Total Army School System
1999
The Total Army School System: Recommendations for Future Policy
1999
Resources, Costs, and Efficiency of Training in the Total Army School System
1997
Assessing the Performance of the Army Reserve Components School System
1996
Ensuring Personnel Readiness in the Army Reserve Components
1996
Guard and Reserve Participation in the Air Mobility System: Roles and Constraints
1993
Assessing the Structure and Mix of Future Active and Reserve Forces: Final Report to the Secretary of Defense
1992
Assessing the Structure and Mix of Future Active and Reserve Forces: Cost Estimation Methodology
1992
Guidelines for Planning the Cost Analysis of Active/Reserve Force Structure Change
1992
Active/Reserve Cost Methodology: Case Studies
1991
Cost Element Handbook for Estimating Active and Reserve Costs
1990
Estimating the Costs of Changes in the Active / Reserve Balance
1990
Posttrial Adjustments to Jury Awards
1987
Punitive Damages: Empirical Findings
1987
Comparative Negligence and Jury Behavior
1985
Variation in Asbestos Litigation Compensation and Expenses
1984
Comparative Justice: Civil Jury Verdicts in San Francisco and Cook Counties, 1959-1980
1983
Costs of Asbestos Litigation
1983
Monitoring the housing allowance program in St. Joseph County, Indiana : April-August 1975
1981
Monitoring the housing allowance program in St. Joseph County, Indiana : January-June 1976
1981
Monitoring the housing allowance program in St. Joseph County, Indiana : July-September 1974
1981
Monitoring the housing allowance program in St. Joseph County, Indiana : September 1974-March 1975
1981
Monitoring the housing allowance program in St. Joseph County, Indiana : September-December 1975
1981
Market intermediaries and indirect suppliers : reconnaissance and research design for site I
1980
Market intermediaries and indirect suppliers : reconnaissance and research design for site II
1980
The role of market intermediaries in a housing allowance program
1980
-
How low-income renters buy homes
1979