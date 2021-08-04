The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has commissioned RAND Europe to conduct a study aimed at identifying and scoping impactful ideas for interventions and activities to foster and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in the digital age. The objective of this research is to help inform decision-making on future interventions to be implemented, supported, or funded by the UK FCDO and its partners. The study provides an overview of human rights in the digital age, the trends and challenges associated with them and the capacity-building approaches that have been adopted to foster and protect them. The report presents a series of recommendations to be considered by stakeholders involved in capacity-building efforts focusing on human rights.

