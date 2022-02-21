Research Brief
Talking business
Mar 2, 2022
This study evaluated the potential economic benefits to the UK of improving languages education in schools. Researchers found investing in languages education will most likely return more than the investment cost, even under conservative assumptions. The benefit-to-cost ratios are estimated to be at least 2:1 for promoting Arabic, French, Mandarin or Spanish education, meaning that spending £1 could return approximately £2.
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|3 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
The UK has experienced a sharp decline overall in the uptake of languages since 2004, as evidenced by the falling number of entries for GCSE and A Level examinations in languages. At a time when the UK government seeks to reset its global economic relationships as part of its vision of 'Global Britain', such a decline is likely to have negative effects on the UK's ability to compete internationally,
This research assessed the economic value of languages to the UK in general and then evaluated the potential economic benefits to the UK of improving languages education in schools.
The study found that languages play a significant role in international trade and that not sharing a common language acts as a non-tariff trade barrier. A key finding of the study is that investing in languages education in the UK will most likely return more than the investment cost, even under conservative assumptions. The benefit-to-cost ratios are estimated to be at least 2:1 for promoting Arabic, French, Mandarin or Spanish education, meaning that spending £1 could return approximately £2.
The report's findings directly contribute to the evidence base in international economics and language policy and should be of interest to policy- and decision-makers both in language policy in general and in languages education in particular.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Background: languages education in the UK
Chapter Three
The emerging field of the economics of language
Chapter Four
Quantifying language effects on trade by sectors
Chapter Five
Quantifying the economic benefits of languages education for the UK economy
Chapter Six
Discussion and conclusion
The research described in this report was funded through a research grant from the Arts and Humanities Research Council which was awarded to Professor Wendy Ayres-Bennett, University of Cambridge. The research was conducted jointly between the University of Cambridge and RAND Europe.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.