Evaluatie rijksbrede Brexit-inzet van de Nederlandse overheid: Eindrapport

Note: This report is in Dutch. An English-language summary is available.

After the British vote to leave the European Union, the stakes were high for the Netherlands. The United Kingdom is one of the Netherlands' main trading partners and tens of thousands of Dutch citizens resided, studied, or lived in the UK on the basis of their EU citizenship — and vice versa. The Dutch preparations for Brexit extended to the full breadth of the central government, as EU regulations affect almost all policy areas. Although the European Commission led the negotiations with the UK, the Dutch government wanted to ensure that Dutch interests were properly represented, Dutch laws and regulations were adapted in preparation for the new European external border, and that other stakeholders such as citizens and businesses were informed and properly prepared.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs commissioned RAND Europe and Berenschot to evaluate whether the central government achieved these goals. Based on a mixed-methods approach consisting of desk research, stakeholder interviews, an online survey and focus groups, we assessed how the Netherlands determined its position in the Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK, the extent that Dutch efforts were reflected in the Withdrawal and Trade and Cooperation agreements, the Dutch government’s preparations for the consequences of Brexit (through contingency planning, preparedness measures, crisis management, public-private partnerships, and campaigns) and whether public expenditures were effective.