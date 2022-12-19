Evaluatie rijksbrede Brexit-inzet van de Nederlandse overheid: Eindrapport

Project
How the Dutch approached Brexit
Evaluation of how the Netherlands determined its position in the Brexit negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, the extent that the Dutch efforts are reflected in the withdrawal and trade and cooperation agreements, the preparations of the Dutch government for the consequences of Brexit (through contingency planning, preparedness measures, crisis management, PPP and campaigns) and whether public expenditures were effective.
[Evaluation of the Dutch government's efforts to prepare for Brexit]
Note: This report is in Dutch. An English-language summary is available.After the British vote to leave the European Union, the stakes were high for the Netherlands. The United Kingdom is one of the Netherlands' main trading partners and tens of thousands of Dutch citizens resided, studied, or lived in the UK on the basis of their EU citizenship — and vice versa. The Dutch preparations for Brexit extended to the full breadth of the central government, as EU regulations affect almost all policy areas. Although the European Commission led the negotiations with the UK, the Dutch government wanted to ensure that Dutch interests were properly represented, Dutch laws and regulations were adapted in preparation for the new European external border, and that other stakeholders such as citizens and businesses were informed and properly prepared.
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs commissioned RAND Europe and Berenschot to evaluate whether the central government achieved these goals. Based on a mixed-methods approach consisting of desk research, stakeholder interviews, an online survey and focus groups, we assessed how the Netherlands determined its position in the Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK, the extent that Dutch efforts were reflected in the Withdrawal and Trade and Cooperation agreements, the Dutch government’s preparations for the consequences of Brexit (through contingency planning, preparedness measures, crisis management, public-private partnerships, and campaigns) and whether public expenditures were effective.
Chapter One
Inleiding
Chapter Two
Organisatie en tijdlijn van de rijksbrede Brexit-inzet
Chapter Three
Nederlandse inzet tijdens onderhandelingen
Chapter Four
Nederlandse voorbereidingen op de gevolgen van Brexit
Chapter Five
Nederlandse communicatie-inzet tijdens de voorbereidingen op Brexit
Chapter Six
Uitgaven aan de voorbereidingen op Brexit
Chapter Seven
Conclusies en aanbevelingen
Appendix A
Deelvragen en bijbehorende onderzoeksmethode(n)
Appendix B
Overzicht bureauonderzoek primaire bronnen op de samenwerkingsruimte (SWR)
Appendix C
Overzicht interviews
Appendix D
Themalijst interviews
Appendix E
Steekproefeigenschappen van de enquête
Appendix F
Verantwoording financiële audit
The research described in this report was prepared for the Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken and conducted by RAND Europe.
