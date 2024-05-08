Space Strategic Stability
Assessing U.S. Concepts and Approaches
ResearchPublished May 8, 2024
Improvements in Russian and Chinese counterspace capabilities could endanger the space-based capabilities that the United States relies on for a broad array of military and economic functions. In this report, the authors examine the conventional wisdom on escalation in the space domain to offer recommendations for how the U.S. Space Force and other stakeholders can better prepare to deter and manage escalation.
Assessing U.S. Concepts and Approaches
ResearchPublished May 8, 2024
Improvements in Russian and Chinese counterspace capabilities could endanger the space-based capabilities that the United States relies on for a broad array of military and economic functions. The proliferation of U.S. and adversary capabilities could lead to unstable competition in space, raising the risk of unintended military escalation. In this report, the authors examine the conventional wisdom on escalation in the space domain to offer recommendations for how the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and other stakeholders can better prepare to deter and manage escalation. They investigate the implications of six propositions related to stability: (1) the incentives to employ offensive capabilities early in a conflict, (2) the benefits of leveraging foreign and commercial systems, (3) the utility of communications channels for crisis prevention and de-escalation, (4) the feasibility of promoting shared norms of responsible behavior, (5) the strategic benefits of selective revelation, and (6) the use of reversible capabilities to manage escalation.
The research reported here was commissioned by Headquarters, U.S. Space Force, Chief Strategy & Resourcing Officer (CSRO) and conducted within the Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program of RAND Arroyo Center.
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