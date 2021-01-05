Georgia II STEM Higher Education Interim Evaluation Report

More than ever, nations around the world understand that science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills are key to driving economic growth and overall competitiveness. On July 26, 2013, the United States, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation, signed a five-year, $140-million compact with the Government of Georgia (GoG) to develop human capital, advance economic growth, and reduce poverty in the country. The Georgia II STEM Higher Education Project is one part of this compact. It involves an investment of $30 million from the United States and additional funds from Georgia aimed at improving the quality of Georgian university education in STEM fields. The GoG established the Millennium Challenge Account - Georgia to direct all implementation under the compact.

San Diego State University (SDSU) partnered with three Georgian public universities — Tbilisi State University, Georgian Technical University, and Ilia State University — to fulfill these goals. SDSU offers its U.S. bachelor's degrees, taught in English, in facilities of the three partner universities.

The authors of this interim report examine (1) the development of the partnership, (2) implementation of SDSU program, (3) perceived effectiveness of the program, and (4) partnership sustainability into the future. The final report, expected in 2023, will reexamine these four areas and (5) student outcomes and (6) post-compact economic rate of return.