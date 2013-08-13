Building Resilient Communities
An Online Training
ToolPublished Aug 13, 2013
An Online Training
ToolPublished Aug 13, 2013
Emergency preparedness can get you through the first few days following a disaster. But how can your community bounce back over the long term? With disasters becoming more common and costly, and with some areas enduring multiple disasters, the importance of building community resilience has never been greater.
This easy-to-use, self-guided online training shows organizations and communities how to strengthen their resilience. Resilience means:
This training is intended for a diverse range of organizations, including businesses; faith-based organizations; hospitals, health clinics, and other health agencies; mental health providers; schools and universities; civic and volunteer groups; first responders; local government agencies; public health departments; and nonprofit agencies.
When you complete this training, you will have a real action plan to use that will help you build resilience in your organization or across your community, bolstering your capacity to respond to and recover from disaster.
RAND Justice, Infrastructure, and Environment gratefully acknowledges the support of Charles Zwick and the Charles M. and Mary D. Grant Foundation, whose generous donations to RAND helped make this training possible.
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.5 MB
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.1 MB
This publication is part of the RAND tool series. RAND tools include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various other toolkits and applied research products. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.