Using Evidence to Strengthen Policies for Investing in Children

This evidence guide provides a starting point for policymakers who seek more information on how to use evidence to strengthen policies for investing in children. The guide will familiarize users with the basics of some approaches to using evidence to inform policies related to children including conducting needs assessments, selecting practices that have shown promise in previous implementation, developing a logic model to help plan a practice and determine if it has achieved its objectives, and conducting or overseeing various types of evaluation including theory-based evaluations and counterfactual impact evaluations. The guide contains original material and also points users to existing useful material that is available for free on the Internet. The primary audience for this guide is policymakers or others who make decisions related to implementing the Recommendation or other investments in children. This guide provides an overview of ways of using evidence that would best strengthen these decisions and points' users to additional resources if they want more detailed information.

The research described in this report was prepared for the European Commission, Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion and conducted by RAND Europe.

This report is part of the RAND tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.