This report describes the measures in the STRONG, including survey methods (i.e., sampling, fieldwork), methods for constructing weights, and imputation strategy.

The Survey of Trauma, Resilience, and Opportunity Among Neighborhoods in the Gulf (STRONG) assesses the health and well-being of residents in Gulf Coast communities five years after the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill (DHOS). The survey and its measures were developed by the Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC). After conducting a literature review related to the public health impacts of oil spills, CRGC researchers determined which parts of existing knowledge could be built on and which areas would benefit from further scholarship on community resilience. The survey instrument was built collaboratively and, thus, benefits from the expertise of researchers in different fields.

This research was made possible by a grant from The Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative. Data are publicly available through the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative Information & Data Cooperative (GRIIDC) at https://data.gulfresearchinitiative.org. doi:10.7266/N76971Z0.

