Cover: User's Guide for the Total Force Blue Line Model
User's Guide for the Total Force Blue Line Model

by Tara L. Terry, Vikram Kilambi

This user's guide is for users of the Total Force Blue Line model, which projects rated inventories for the Regular Air Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard; accounts for interactions between them; and helps the U.S. Air Force meet future rated management needs more efficiently. In the user's guide, the authors provide an overview of the model; the steps required to upload inputs, generate data, and explore and download those data; a discussion of how to generate data on major airline hiring loss; specific instructions and information on the differences between major weapon system and mission design series implementations of the model; and examples of each input.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter One

    Introduction to the Total Force Blue Line Model

  • Chapter Two

    Input Files and Uploading Input Files

  • Chapter Three

    Generating Major Airline Hiring Loss Rates from the Web App

  • Chapter Four

    Solving the Model in the Web App

  • Chapter Five

    Exploring the Model Run Results

  • Chapter Six

    Downloading Charts or Data

  • Appendix

    Detailed Description of Model Input and Data Used

Research conducted by

The research reported here was commissioned by the Air Force Director of Operations Training and Readiness (AF/A3T) and conducted within the Workforce, Development, and Health Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

