User's Guide for the Total Force Blue Line Model

This user's guide is for users of the Total Force Blue Line model, which projects rated inventories for the Regular Air Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard; accounts for interactions between them; and helps the U.S. Air Force meet future rated management needs more efficiently. In the user's guide, the authors provide an overview of the model; the steps required to upload inputs, generate data, and explore and download those data; a discussion of how to generate data on major airline hiring loss; specific instructions and information on the differences between major weapon system and mission design series implementations of the model; and examples of each input.

