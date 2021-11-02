Serious Illness Survey for Home-Based Programs

Community-based programs that provide care for seriously ill individuals in their homes have grown rapidly. Although measuring, monitoring, and incentivizing high-quality care is critical for seriously ill individuals, before 2020, no standardized measures had been developed for programs that provide care to the seriously ill.

Experts in care of the seriously ill have highlighted the importance of quality measures that assess the person- and family-centeredness of care. Surveys of seriously ill individuals and their family members are an essential means of understanding whether care is person- and family-centered.

RAND Corporation researchers, in close collaboration with Oregon Health and Science University and Yale University, developed and field-tested a survey to assess the care experiences of individuals who receive care from programs that provide serious illness care to patients in their homes. The goal of this work was to develop survey-based measures that assess the quality of care provided by these programs.