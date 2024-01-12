Interactive Pardee RAND Food-Energy-Water Security Index

The FEW Index, first published in 2016, provides a standardized, quantitative, and transparent estimation of the nexus between food, energy, and water that can easily be used by policymakers, the development community, scientists, and members of the public interested in improving human development worldwide. A 2023 update adds data from 2015 through 2019 and incorporates a time-series feature. The update also adds two visualizations that display the predicted trends in the FEW Index and its constituent subindexes over time, by country. Users can also access technical documentation and information about the 2023 update to the index.

More than 2 billion people around the world, especially in developing countries, do not have access to high-quality services related to food, water, and energy. To provide information to development agencies and efforts focused on food, water, and energy resources, RAND Corporation researchers developed the Pardee RAND Food-Energy-Water (FEW) Index. The index can be accessed online through an interactive RAND website that allows users to explore the data through maps and charts.

Funding for the development of the Pardee RAND Food-Energy-Water Index was provided by philanthropic contributions from RAND supporters and income from operations. This research was conducted in the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.

