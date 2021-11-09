Surface Traffic Models

RAND Europe and partners were commissioned by Transport for London (TfL) to update and enhance their strategic transport model, the Model of Travel in London (MoTiON). This report documents RAND Europe's work on the mode-destination choice models.
RAND Europe and partners were commissioned by Transport for London (TfL) to update and enhance their strategic transport model, the Model of Travel in London (MoTiON). This report documents RAND Europe's work on the frequency models.
Seattle is considering following in the footsteps of London, Stockholm, Singapore, and Milan to introduce a charge for driving on the city's roads. What can Seattle and its residents learn from other cities that have implemented road user charging?
Autonomous vehicle technology is already here: Cars park themselves, alert drivers to impending dangers, and even apply the brakes in emergencies. But what will it take to unlock its potential for major societal benefits?
Although countries with high levels of economic development generally have more personal automobile travel than less-affluent nations, income is not the only factor that determines a nation's demand for cars.
Automobility -- travel in personal vehicles -- varies between countries. This brief summarizes a study of the factors besides economic development that affect automobility and how automobility might evolve in developing countries.
The promise of autonomous vehicles is finally near to being realized and the substantial benefits to society in terms of safety, mobility, and fuel economy cannot be ignored. It is not too early for policy makers to begin to think about the challenges that lie ahead.