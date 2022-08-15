Lisa Pelled Colabella is a senior operations researcher at RAND. She has led a variety of projects on Army logistics topics such as fleet management, operating & support cost estimating, data quality, equipping strategy, and implications of emerging technologies (e.g., robotic and hypersonic systems). She has also led projects on Air Force and other DoD supply chain management topics (system acquisition costs, business intelligence, and supply chain health) and on Department of Homeland Security information system planning. In addition to leading projects, she has served as a team member contributing to projects on Army logistics, personnel, and training; Air Force acquisition and workforce management; and homeland security technology and staffing. Colabella also spent three years at the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC), where she developed space system cost estimating guidance and conducted research on cost estimating techniques. Before joining RAND in 2000, Colabella served on the faculty of the University of Southern California, where she taught courses and conducted studies in the field of organizational behavior and received the Department of Management and Organization’s first annual Excellence in Research Award.
Colabella holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, an M.S. in Operations Research from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.
Selected Publications
