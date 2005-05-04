Victoria A. Greenfield

Opium and Democracy
May 4, 2005
United Press International
Victoria Greenfield (she/her) is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation, and faculty affiliate with the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, George Mason University. At RAND, she specializes in national security and international social and economic issues, including transnational crime. Greenfield also advises agencies on strategic planning, performance evaluation, and organizational structure and change. Her recent publications include award-winning work on assessing the harms of crime and studies of the risks of illicit opioids in Asia-Pacific markets, revenues from human smuggling, controls for chemical explosive precursors, mechanisms for reducing Afghan opium production, and opportunities for strengthening federal agencies’ operations. Greenfield has also written on defense contracting, the defense industry, and international trade and globalization.
Previously, Greenfield managed research quality assurance for RAND’s Homeland Security Research Division (2020-2021) and was a visiting scholar at George Mason University (2015-2018), a visiting fellow and lecturer at Leuven Institute for Criminology in Belgium (2016, 2022), and the Admiral Crowe Chair in the Economics of the Defense Industrial Base at the U.S. Naval Academy (2005-2012). In addition, she chaired the National Academies’ committee on reducing the threat of improvised explosive devices (2016-2018) and was a member of the committee on border enforcement costs. Prior to 2000, she served as the senior economist for international trade and agriculture at the U.S. President’s Council of Economic Advisers, the chief international economist in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, U.S. Department of State, and a principal analyst with the Congressional Budget Office.
