Stefanie Howard

Associate Dean of Enrollment and New Programs, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

M.A. in higher education and organizational change, University of California, Los Angeles; B.A. in economics and sociology, University of California, Davis

Overview

Stefanie Stern Howard is associate dean of enrollment and new programs at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She maintains overall responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating the recruiting, admissions, orientation, and related activities provided by the school, as well as the development of new programs. Prior to transitioning to full time status at Pardee RAND, she was a senior project associate in RAND Health, working primarily on mental and behavioral health topics and emergency preparedness and community resilience.

Howard received her M.A. in higher education and organizational change from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her B.A. in economics and sociology from the University of California, Davis.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • National Health Security Strategy: Building Community Reslience to Disasters
  • Project CHOICE: A Brief Voluntary Alcohol, Tobacco, and Drug Intervention for Middle School Youth
  • CONNECT!: Health Related Behaviors of Homeless and Runaway Teens and Young Adults in Los Angeles County
  • Project BRIGHT: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Intervention Addressing Depression in People with Substance Abuse

Selected Publications

Ryan, G.W., Stern, S.A., Hilton, L., Tucker, J.S., Kennedy, D.P., Golinelli, D., & Wenzel, S.L., "When, where, why and with whom homeless women engage in risky sexual behaviors: A framework for understanding complex and varied decision‐making processes," Sex Roles, 61(7-8), 2009

D’Amico, E.J., Miles, J.N.V., Stern, S.A., & Meredith, L.S., "Brief motivational interviewing for teens at risk for substance use consequences: A randomized pilot study in a primary care clinic," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 35(1), 2008

Stern, S.A., Meredith, L.S., Gholson, J., Gore, P., & D’Amico, E.J., "Project CHAT: A brief motivational substance use intervention for teens in primary care," Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 32(2), 2007

D’Amico, E.J., Chinman, M., Stern, S.A. & Wandersman, A. "Adolescent substance abuse: Evidenced‐based approaches to prevention and treatment," in C. Leukefeld, T. Gullotta & M. Staton‐Tindall, Community prevention handbook on adolescent substance abuse prevention and treatment: Evidence‐based practices, Springer Science + Business Media, 2009

Stern, S.A., & Chan Osilla, K. "Treatment access and retention," in G.L. Fisher, Encyclopedia of Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery, Sage Publications, Inc., 2008

Stern, S.A. & Chan Osilla, K. "Treatment, behavioral approaches to: Motivational and brief," in P. Korsmeyer, & H.R. Kranzler, Encyclopedia of Drugs, Alcohol, and Addictive Behavior, Macmillan Reference USA, 2008

Honors & Awards

  • Silver Medal Award (2023), RAND Corporation
  • Silver Medal Award (2022), RAND Corporation
  • Silver Medal Award (2020), RAND Corporation

Publications