Stefanie Howard

Stefanie Stern Howard is associate dean of enrollment and new programs at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She maintains overall responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating the recruiting, admissions, orientation, and related activities provided by the school, as well as the development of new programs. Prior to transitioning to full time status at Pardee RAND, she was a senior project associate in RAND Health, working primarily on mental and behavioral health topics and emergency preparedness and community resilience.
Howard received her M.A. in higher education and organizational change from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her B.A. in economics and sociology from the University of California, Davis.
