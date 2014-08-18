Cover: Building Blocks for a Resilient City
Read Online

Building Blocks for a Resilient City

by Anita Chandra, Joie D. Acosta, Stefanie Howard, Lori Uscher-Pines, Malcolm V. Williams, Douglas Yeung, Jeffrey Garnett, Lisa S. Meredith

Download Free Electronic Document

FormatFile SizeNotes
PDF file 0.2 MB

Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.

Building Blocks for a Resilient City

Resilience is the ability of communities to withstand and recover from disasters as well as to learn from past disasters to strengthen future response and recovery efforts.

A resilient community can:

  1. Determine what it needs to reduce damage and to use its assets or resources wisely. The community is resourceful with what it has, no matter its condition or whether it has a lot of resources.
  2. Not only bounce back quickly, but take the opportunity to strengthen health, environmental, social and economic systems.
  3. Learn from past emergencies so that it can be better prepared for the next response.
  • Partnerships: Bridging organizations and people
  • Self-sufficiency: Neighbor-to-neighbor ties and skills and supports to thrive
  • Education: Promoting understanding across disaster cycle
  • Engagement: Using innovative strategies to reach all people

... work together to achieve ...

  • Community recovers quicker
  • More community development
  • Ability to care for all people
  • Residents equipped to respond
  • Connected organizations and people

For more information, please visit www.rand.org/resilience-in-action.html

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.