Cover: Road to Resilience
Road to Resilience

Building Stronger, More Sustainable Communities

by Anita Chandra, Joie D. Acosta, Stefanie Howard, Lori Uscher-Pines, Malcolm V. Williams, Douglas Yeung, Jeffrey Garnett, Lisa S. Meredith

Road to Resilience

Building Stronger, More Sustainable Communities

  1. Disaster Dilemma

    • Disasters more common
    • Disaster costs increasing
    • New disasters emerging

    How do I deal with this?

  2. Resilience Versus Preparedness

    Resilience Preparedness
    Relationship Based Plan Based
    Whole Community Government Agencies
    Long Term Short Term
    Ongoing Disaster Centered
    Based on Strengths Risk Focused
    Broadly Defined Narrowly Defined
    Sustainable Development Build Back the Same

    How does my community get there? Build resilience.

  3. Levers of Resilience

    • Wellness
    • Access
    • Education
    • Engagement
    • Self-sufficiency
    • Partnership
    • Quality
    • Efficiency

    Develop a strategy

  4. Connect: Model of Resilience Strategic Planning

    • Community Resilience Champions
    • Organizational Outreach
    • Needs and Priorities
    • Nesting and Alignment
    • Empowered Actors
    • Continuous Monitoring and Feedback
    • Testing and Dissemination

    Build a community resilience mindset

  5. Community Resilience Mindset

    • I have skills I can use in a disaster to help others.
    • If something unpredictable were to happen, I can count on my community.
    • My community is not immune to disasters.

