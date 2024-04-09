Rita T. Karam

Preventing a Syrian Lost Generation: RAND's Work on Refugees
Since 2011, 12 million Syrians have fled their homes, either inside Syria or fleeing across its borders as refugees. There are 65 million people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide, the largest human displacement crisis since World War II. The Syrian crisis is the largest contributor to this. To help shape policy that will improve the lives of refugees and their host communities over the longer term, RAND focuses its work on the greatest challenges related to the crisis: humanitarian assistance, education, jobs, and regional and global security.