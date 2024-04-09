Rita T. Karam

Rita T. Karam

Senior Policy Researcher; Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Expertise

Media Inquiries

To schedule an interview, call (310) 451-6913 or email media@rand.org.

Rita Karam is a senior policy researcher at RAND. She investigates post-secondary education and K–12 reforms, including postsecondary interventions and restructuring, college-industry partnerships, workforce development, career pathways and alignment between K–12 and postsecondary institutions, adult education, and career services and advising interventions.

In her work Karam utilizes mixed methods to examine the implementation of such initiatives and their effects on the learning, persistence, completion, and employment of student groups that vary in social economic status, race, and life circumstances. She considers various factors such as the complexity of programs and their coherence with local policies as well as other government policies, and their alignment with cultural values.

Karam has provided technical assistance and formative feedback to funders, colleges, and other stakeholders at the local and state levels. She has been an invited speaker and provided testimonials on post-secondary education to a variety of state level stakeholders.

Karam is a member of RAND's DEI Staff Advisory Council and is coleading the Advancing Equity through Implementation Science (ADvis) RAND Strategy Group. She also serves on RAND's Institutional Review Board.

She earned her Ph.D. in education from the University of California, Riverside.

Education

Ph.D. in education, University of California, Riverside; M.A. in sociology, California State University, Fullerton; B.A. in sociology, American University of Beirut, Lebanon

Languages

English; Arabic

Selected Work

  • Karam, Rita T., Charles A. Goldman, and Monica Rico, Career Services and College-Employer Partnership Practices in Community Colleges: Colleges in California, Ohio, and Texas, RAND Corporation (RR-A1873-1), 2022
  • Karam, R.T., Zellman, G.L., Perlman, M, "Child Cognitive Development and Parent Roles: A Preliminary Comparison of Moroccan Parents to United States and United Kingdom Benchmarks," Journal of Child and Family Studies, 2023
  • Karam, R., Straus, S., Byers, A., Kase, C., Cefalu, M., "The Role of Online Communities in Promoting Sociotechnical Capital among Science Teachers," Educational Technology Research Development, 2017
  • Karam, R, Pane, J., Griffin, B.A., Robyn, A., Phillips, A., and Daugherty, L., "Examining the Implementation of Technology-Based Blended Algebra I Curriculum at Scale Cognitive Tutor Algebra 1 Program in Middle and High Schools," Educational Technology Research Development, 2016
  • Karam, R. and Zellman, G., "Educating Syrian Refugees: Challenges Facing Host Countries," Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, 2017
  • Karam, R., Goldman, C., Basco, D., and Carew, D. , Managing the Expansion of Graduate Education in Texas, RAND (RR-1899), 2017
  • Karam, R., Stecher, B., Tsai, T., Grimm, G., and Schweig, J, Mathematics Audit of DoDEA Schools: 2014–2015, RAND (RR-1272), 2016

Authored by Rita T. Karam

  • Content Type
  • Topic

    Most relevant topics

  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
60 Results