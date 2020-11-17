Jenna W. Kramer (she/her) is a policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She specializes in education and workforce policy and practice. Her research interests and expertise span postsecondary readiness, access, and success; secondary and postsecondary career and technical education; basic needs insecurity and support; credit for prior learning initiatives; financial aid access and take-up; developmental education; decisionmaking and informational interventions; literacy and numeracy skills development in adults; and training and career transitions for military personnel, their spouses, and veterans. Kramer’s methodological expertise includes the design and implementation of experimental, quasi-experimental, and descriptive studies. Her work has examined and assessed the implementation and impacts of policies and programs in secondary and postsecondary education and workforce development. Her research has been funded by the Institute of Education Sciences, ECMC Foundation, Lumina Foundation, National Science Foundation, RK Mellon Foundation, and the National Academy of Education and Spencer Foundation.
Kramer holds a Ph.D. in education leadership & policy from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. from Colgate University. Prior to pursuing her Ph.D., Kramer was a college counselor at a public high school; she worked with students and their families as they explored options for education and career through coursework, extracurricular activities, summer learning and work, service, and travel. Kramer prioritizes doing research in close partnership with policymakers and practitioners.