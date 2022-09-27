Tracy C. Krueger is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND working primarily on military talent management topics, and is a member of the Pardee RAND Graduate School faculty. Her research focuses on enhancing performance for both the individual and the organization.
Her current work includes recruiting, assessment, selection, and retention for highly specialized communities. Her past research and consulting experiences have focused on topics such as training, leadership, teamwork, multiteam systems, organizational culture, program evaluation, and diversity. Krueger has a B.S. in psychology from Davidson College and a Ph.D. in industrial-organizational psychology from George Mason University.
Selected Publications
