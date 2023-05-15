Stephen W. (Steve) Oliver, Jr. is an adjunct senior international/defense policy researcher at RAND. He joined RAND in 2021 after retiring from the Air Force as a Major General. His 31-years of Air Force service included worldwide operational and combat flying as a KC-135 and C-130 navigator, as well as diverse Air Force and Joint executive leadership positions in strategy, policy, plans, programs and logistics; executive leader/officer talent management, human capital/workforce development, education and training; and international affairs/security cooperation. He gained extensive interagency, international and regional experience in leadership roles at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Africa Command, the U.S. Transportation Command, and multiple overseas assignments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
Selected Publications
Conley, Raymond E., Kimberly Curry Hall, Claude Messan Setodji, Stephen W. Oliver, Jr., Sarah W. Denton, C. Ben Gibson, Paul Emslie, Shawn Cochran, Michael Schiefer, and Melissa Bauman, Incorporating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Considerations into the 2021 Department of the Air Force Developmental Education Selection Boards: Analysis of Outcomes, RAND Corporation (RR-A1251-1), 2022
Lostumbo, Michael J., Jeffrey S. Brown, and Stephen W. Oliver, Jr., Lead Forward: Mobility Air Force Command Nodes for Complex Operations, RAND Corporation (RR-A1677-1), 2023
Raymond E. Conley, Kimberly Curry Hall, Lynn Scott, Stephen W. Oliver, Jr., Kirsten M. Keller, Sarah W. Denton, Paul Emslie, Shawn Cochran, Melissa Bauman, Racial Disparity Root Cause Analysis: Refining the Way Forward (DRR-A1574-1) (forthcoming)