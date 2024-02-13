Selected Publications
Wilson, Bradley, Ellen M. Pint, Elizabeth Hastings Roer, Emily Ellinger, Fabian Villalobos, Mark Stalczynski, Jonathan L. Brosmer, Annie Brothers, and Elliott Grant, Characterizing the Uncrewed Systems Industrial Base, RAND Corporation (RR-A1474-1), 2023
Bond, Craig A., Ellen M. Pint, Stephan B. Seabrook, and Christina Panis, Soldier Preferences and Retention Effects of Changes in Army Reserve Training Requirements: An Exploration of Revealed and Stated Behavior, RAND Corporation (RR-A750-1), 2021
Vasseur, Michael, Ellen M. Pint, Laura H. Baldwin, Maria McCollester, Max Steiner, Liam Regan, and Liam McLane, Independent Evaluation of the Transportation Working Capital Fund: Assessment and Recommendations to Improve Effectiveness and Efficiency, RAND Corporation (RR-A886-1), 2021
Vasseur, Michael, Ellen M. Pint, Laura H. Baldwin, Max Steiner, Liam Regan, and Liam McLane, Implementing Variable Cost Pricing in the Transportation Working Capital Fund, RAND Corporation (RR-A886-2), 2021
Pint, Ellen M., Beth E. Lachman, Katherine Anania, and Connor P. Jackson, Improving the Allocation and Execution of Army Facility Sustainment Funding, RAND Corporation (RR-3240-A), 2020
Lachman, Beth E., Ellen M. Pint, Aimee E. Curtright, and Cole Sutera, Alternatives for Reducing Army Installation Utility Bills While Enhancing Installation Readiness, RAND Corporation (RR-2773-1-A), 2020
Warren, Drake, Heather Krull, Jennifer Lamping Lewis, Aisha Najera Chesler, Ellen M. Pint, and J. Michael Gilmore, Assessment of Alternative Funding Models for Activities in RDECOM (Now CCDC) and ATEC, RAND Corporation (RR-2818-A), 2020
Fleming, Joslyn, Ellen M. Pint, Jessica Duke, Simon Veronneau, Austin Lewis, and Jordan R. Reimer, Right-Sizing Marine Corps Intermediate Supply Units: A Staffing Model and Proposed Process Improvements, RAND Corporation (RR-2908-USMC), 2019