Laurinda L. Rohn is a senior policy researcher at RAND. Her research areas include security cooperation, homeland security, requirements and acquisition processes, strategy and resources, military operations, doctrine, force structure, and resource allocation. Prior to joining RAND, Rohn was with the Congressional Budget Office, where she analyzed issues such as Army and Marine Corps force structure and weapon systems, peacekeeping operations, base realignment and closure, and conventional arms control. While at the Federal Aviation Administration, she led a team of systems engineers that developed a long-range plan for the evolution of the nationwide air traffic control system.
Earlier in her career, Rohn served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense's Program Analysis and Evaluation (PA&E) office (now OSD/CAPE). She led PA&E's effort to project the defense budget into the future and to identify possible areas of concern, such as block obsolescence of equipment, funding shortfalls and irregularities, long-term affordability, and equipment aging and shortfalls. She also spent several months on the OSD delegation to the Conventional Forces in Europe arms control treaty talks in Vienna. Before her time in the Pentagon, she worked at RAND on conventional balance, conventional arms control, and strategic defense issues, and in Northrop's Advanced Avionics Engineering Department. She received a Ph.D. in public policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, and a B.S. in mathematics and computer science from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
Heitzenrater, Chad, James Dimarogonas, Kyle Bunch, Frank Camm, Ryan Consaul, Sarah W. Denton, Quentin E. Hodgson, Erin N. Leidy, Laurinda L. Rohn, James Ryseff, Yuliya Shokh, and Padmaja Vedula, Government Acquisition of Cyber Technologies: Lessons Derived from Analysis of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Cyber Acquisition Processes, RAND Corporation (RR-A1671-2), 2024
Triezenberg, Bonnie L., William Shelton, Megan McKernan, Sarah W. Denton, James Dimarogonas, Brian Dolan, Shane Manuel, Gwen Mazzotta, Sydne J. Newberry, Laurinda L. Rohn, Karen Schwindt, Yuliya Shokh, and Jordan Willcox, Improving Integration and Synchronization of Space Acquisition and Fielding, RAND Corporation (RR-A1735-1), 2023
Laurinda L. Rohn, et al., Integrating Active and Reserve Component Staff Organizations: Improving the Chances of Success, RAND Corporation (RR-1869), 2019
Dortmans, Peter, Jennifer D. P. Moroney, Kate Cameron, Roger Lough, Emma Disley, Laurinda L. Rohn, Lucy Strang, and Jonathan P. Wong, Designing a Capability Development Framework for Home Affairs, RAND Corporation (RR-2954-AUS), 2019
Miranda Priebe, et al., Promoting Joint Warfighting Efficiency: The Role of Doctrine in Preparing Airmen for Joint Operations, RAND Corporation (RR-2472), 2018
Angela O'Mahony et al., The Global Landpower Network: Recommendations for Strengthening Army Engagement, RAND Corporation (RR-1813), 2017
Walter L. Perry, Richard E. Darilek, Laurinda L. Rohn, and Jerry M. Sollinger, Operation IRAQI FREEDOM: Decisive War, Elusive Peace, RAND Corporation (RR-1214), 2015
Lynn E. Davis, et al., Hurricane Katrina: Lessons for Army Planning and Operations, RAND Corporation (MG-603), 2007