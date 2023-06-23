Jason M. Ward

Jason Ward is an economist at RAND, co-director of the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness, and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His work uses the tools of applied microeconomics to study housing and homelessness policy, labor markets, and education and health policy. Recent research led by Ward includes a study of population trends and housing needs among unsheltered individuals in three Los Angeles neighborhoods, a study assessing the potential for the adaptive reuse of commercial real estate to address the housing crisis in Los Angeles, a study of the effect of restrictive labor agreements on the production of affordable housing in Los Angeles, and a study documenting changes in veterans' educational outcomes across recent decades.
Past research has assessed the effect of four-day school weeks on academic achievement, the effect of parental involvement laws on abortions to minors, the effects of performance-based state higher education funding systems on student outcomes, the nature of geographic variation in health care utilization, and the association between education and health over the life course. Ward received his Ph.D., M.A., and B.A. in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago.