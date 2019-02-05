Stephani L. Wrabel (she/her) is a policy researcher at RAND with expertise in education and military-connected youth, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She conducts research to improve practices, programs, and policies that shape the lives of students and military-connected people. Her portfolio includes studies focused on standards-based school accountability policy, student and school mobility, social and emotional learning, Department of Defense (DoD)-funded youth programs, and military resiliency and morale, welfare, and recreation programs. Her work has shaped both state and federal policy. Wrabel currently serves as a principal investigator on a series of studies focused on DoD-funded youth programs, such as the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. She also leads the independent evaluation of the U.S. Department of Education’s Center to Improve Social and Emotional Learning and School Safety.
Before pursuing her doctorate, she was a university administrator, an experience that shaped her interest in research to support young people. Wrabel earned her Ph.D. in urban education policy from the University of Southern California. She holds an M.Ed. from the University of Florida and a B.A. from Boston University.
Selected Publications
