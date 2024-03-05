Event Details Date: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific Location: Virtual or RAND Office Washington DC Register Register to attend in-person or online. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

As one of just eight countries with territory in the Arctic, the United States has considerable interests in the region. It also has a responsibility to prepare and protect its armed forces that may be called on to secure its interests and protect its sovereignty, particularly as the region becomes an increasingly active security environment.

Please join us for a conversation featuring insights from a recently released RAND report on the Arctic operating capabilities of U.S. armed forces, as well as a broader discussion about the strategic implications of the evolving security environment in the Arctic.

Keynote Speaker Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier Deputy Commandant for Operations, U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier assumed the duties of Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations (DCO), in June 2022. In this capacity, he is responsible for the development of operational strategy, policy, guidance, and resources that address national priorities. This oversight of Coast Guard missions, programs, and services includes: intelligence; international affairs; cyber; the maritime transportation system; commercial regulations and inspections; search and rescue; maritime security; law enforcement; defense operations; environmental response; contingency planning; and the operational capabilities of cutter, boat, aviation, shore, and deployable specialized forces.

Scott Savitz Senior Engineer; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School Scott Savitz is a senior engineer at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Much of his research focuses on how to improve the effectiveness and resilience of operational forces through the use of new technologies and modified tactics. He has developed numerous models and simulations in support of such analyses.

Abbie Tingstad Adjunct Senior Physical Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Visiting Arctic Research Professor, United States Coast Guard Academy Abbie Tingstad is an adjunct senior physical scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on issues related to strategy and planning in defense and homeland security, and for the environment. Research examples include: examining different pathways for Arctic development, documenting the Arctic capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces, enhancing resilience of water and energy utilities, analyzing needs for digital modernization, understanding priorities for technology research & development, and developing methods for foresight activities including analytic gaming.

Stephanie Pezard Associate Research Department Director, Defense and Political Sciences; Senior Political Scientist Stephanie Pezard is associate research department director, Defense and Political Sciences, and a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. Her research focuses on Arctic security; strategic competition; European security and transatlantic relations; measures short of war; security cooperation and security force assistance; deterrence and use of force; and French defense and security policy.

Yuliya Shokh Technical Analyst Yuliya Shokh is a technical analyst at RAND. She is a trained U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst with experience in all-source intelligence analysis, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations support, and project management. Following her military service, Shokh completed graduate work in diplomacy and military studies.

Scott Stephenson Physical Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School Scott Stephenson is an environmental and political geographer with interests in climate security and policy and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research utilizes geospatial modeling and analysis to investigate linked human and natural systems. His recent projects have explored topics such as Air Force installation hazard resilience, links between climate change and force readiness, the geography of National Critical Functions, Army logistics in Europe, and Arctic transport and geopolitics.

About the Homeland Security Research Division

The RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD) conducts research and analysis for the U.S. government; state, local, and tribal governments; and private foundations. HSRD houses the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center, an FFRDC operated by RAND under contract with the Department of Homeland Security.

