RAND Policy Labs

RAND Policy Labs are hour-long webinars that allow you to hear directly from RAND researchers about today's toughest policy challenges. Our experts cover a wide range of topics—from health care, to U.S.-China competition, to outer space.

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Past Policy Labs

A New Age of Nations: Power and Advantage in the AI Era

RAND's Michael Mazarr explored the societal strengths that will define leadership in the AI era, showing why success depends as much on people, governance, and opportunity as on the technology itself.

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The Geopolitics of AGI

How might advanced AI—including the potential emergence of artificial general intelligence (AGI)—reshape global politics and security? That’s the focus of RAND’s Geopolitics of AGI initiative. Jim Mitre and Joel Predd discussed this work and what policymakers need to know.

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New Evidence for the Effects of U.S. Gun Policies

RAND's Rosanna Smart reviewed recent findings from a RAND analysis on the effects of a broad set of U.S. firearm laws, including safe storage laws, stand-your-ground laws, and concealed-carry laws. The analysis is part of the RAND Gun Policy in America initiative, which seeks to improve public discussions about firearms and support the development of fair and effective gun policies.

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How to Reach Policy Decisionmakers

Two senior RAND researchers, David Ochmanek and Rajeev Ramchand, led a discussion on the importance of crafting an outreach and dissemination strategy for policydecisionmakers, including how to build trust with this importantce audience and ensure that research findings resonate with them.

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America's Opioid Problems: How Additional Approaches Can Stem the Tide

Opioids play a critically important role in medicine, but they also play an outsized role in America’s drug problems—especially overdose deaths. So far, efforts to address this have been insufficient and sometimes contradictory. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Beau Kilmer and Bradley Stein explain how approaching the opioid crisis as an ecosystem can help reduce addiction, overdose, suffering, and other harms.

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China, Taiwan, and the United States: The Coming War?

RAND's Timothy Heath and David Ochmanek discussed the complex politics of the Taiwan Strait, examined how the United States figures into the defense of Taiwan, and broke down the possibility of a large-scale Chinese military attack on the island.

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