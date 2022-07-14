Expert Insights: Defence Challenges and Opportunities for Norway

Project
Enhancing deterrence and defence on NATO’s northern flank
Mar 26, 2020
Ruth Harris, research director for the Defence, Security, and Infrastructure group at RAND Europe, is joined by senior political scientist Stephen Flanagan and international defence researcher Gene Germanovich in a discussion about their study on enhancing deterrence and defence on NATO's northern flank. The coauthors share insights into how Norway's NATO allies view its opportunities and challenges in the High North region.