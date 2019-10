Extending Russia

Russia continues to be a top national security focus for Congress, which has held hearings and crafted legislation to address Moscow’s destabilizing activities. While Russia’s use of information warfare and its conventional military arsenal make it a formidable opponent, the state also has significant weaknesses that could be exploited. An important question for Congress is, what policies could the United States adopt to stress Russia’s military, its economy, or the regime’s political standing at home and abroad?

In this briefing summary, former Ambassador James Dobbins, Raphael Cohen, and Howard Shatz discuss findings from their recent report, including: