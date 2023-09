Back to School: Teaching and Learning During a Pandemic

Educators and students in schools across the United States have faced unprecedented changes to teaching and learning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As children return to school this fall, what will instruction look like? What kinds of disparities are we likely to see in students' learning opportunities as a result of school closures, and what will schools and families need to promote equity as the 2020–2021 school year begins?

In this remote video conversation, Laura S. Hamilton discusses how teachers, school leaders, and parents are navigating the challenges of educating during a pandemic. She shares key RAND research findings, including insights gained by surveying teachers and principals across the country through RAND's American Educator Panels (AEP), and discusses the resources and policy changes that could help mitigate the challenges educators and students are facing. Brandon Baker hosts.