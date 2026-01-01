Ellen M. Pint — Publications
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Comparing Training Ammunition Options for Firing Ranges: Life-Cycle Costs, Market Trends, and Purchasing Strategies
2025
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Federal Policy Changes Are Needed to Accelerate Rebuilding Infrastructure in the U.S. Virgin Islands
2025
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Rebuilding Infrastructure in the U.S. Virgin Islands: Exploring Options to Accelerate the Recovery Supply Chain and Sustain Economic Gains
2025
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Evaluation of Alternative Price and Credit Policies for Spare Parts: Addressing Price Changes and Reliance on Credits
2024
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How Do Alternative Strategies for Army Installation Unaccompanied Housing Compare?
2024
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Characterizing the Uncrewed Systems Industrial Base
2023
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Novel Methods to Assess the Military's Evolving Prevention Capabilities: Development and Pilot Test of the On-Site Installation Evaluation Process
2023
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Analyzing a More Resilient National Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Capability
2021
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Implementing Variable Cost Pricing in the Transportation Working Capital Fund
2021
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Independent Evaluation of the Transportation Working Capital Fund: Assessment and Recommendations to Improve Effectiveness and Efficiency
2021
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Soldier Preferences and Retention Effects of Changes in Army Reserve Training Requirements: An Exploration of Revealed and Stated Behavior
2021
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Alternatives for Reducing Army Installation Utility Bills While Enhancing Installation Readiness
2020
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Assessment of Alternative Funding Models for Activities in RDECOM (Now CCDC) and ATEC
2020
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Improving the Allocation and Execution of Army Facility Sustainment Funding
2020
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Right-Sizing Marine Corps Intermediate Supply Units: A Staffing Model and Proposed Process Improvements
2019
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Addressing Ballistic Glass Delamination in the Marine Corps Tactical Vehicle Fleet: Implications for Resourcing and Readiness
2018
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F-35 Block Buy: An Assessment of Potential Savings
2018
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Army Installation Rail Operations: Implications of Increased Outsourcing
2017
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Helping Soldiers Leverage Army Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities in Civilian Jobs
2017
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Improving Employment Prospects for Soldiers Leaving the Regular Army
2017
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Review of Army Total Force Policy Implementation
2017
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Active Component Responsibility in Reserve Component Pre- and Postmobilization Training
2015
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Defense Working Capital Fund Pricing in the Defense Finance and Accounting Service: A Useful, but Limited, Tool
2015
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Measuring the Value of Renewal: Age, Operational Tempo, Deployment, and Reset Effects on the Readiness and Maintenance Costs of Army Vehicles
2013
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Employer Partnership Program Analysis of Alternatives
2012
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Developing Headquarters Guidance for Army Installation Sustainability Plans in 2007
2009
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Ensuring That Army Infrastructure Meets Strategic Needs
2008
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Improving Recapitalization Planning: Toward a Fleet Management Model for the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
2008
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Lessons from the North: Canada's Privatization of Military Ammunition Production
2004
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Privatizing Military Production
2004
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Managing the Army's Arsenals and Ammunition Plants
2003
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Rethinking Governance of the Army's Arsenals and Ammunition Plants
2003
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Right Price, Fair Credit: Criteria to Improve Financial Incentives for Army Logistics Decisions
2002
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Public-Private Partnerships: Background Papers for the U.S.-U.K. Conference on Military Installation Assets, Operations, and Services
2001
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Public-Private Partnerships: Proceedings of the U.S.-U.K. Conference on Military Installation Assets, Operations, and Services April 14-16, 2000
2001
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Velocity Management: The Business Paradigm That Has Transformed U.S. Army Logistics
2001
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Dollars and Sense: A Process Improvement Approach to Logistics Financial Management
2000
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Evaluating Five Proposed Price and Credit Policies for the Army
2000
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Building a New Vision for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: Options for Key Policy Decisions
1998
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Incentives to Undertake Sourcing Studies in the Air Force
1998
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ISM-X Evaluation and Policy Implications
1997
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Strategic Sourcing: Theory and Evidence from Economics and Business Management
1997
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Drought Management Policies and Economic Effects in Urban Areas of California, 1987-1992
1996
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Sustaining Innovation in South Gate: A Framework for Restructuring City Government
1996
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Financial Condition of U.S. Military Aircraft Prime Contractors
1994
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Assessment of the Economic Impacts of California's Drought on Urban Areas: A Research Agenda
1993