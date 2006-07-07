Jeffrey Wasserman — Publications
View Profile »
-
Assessing Entrepreneurship in Governmental Public Health
2015
-
Should Payment Policy Be Changed to Allow a Wider Range of EMS Transport Options?
2014
-
Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars
2014
-
The State of Innovative Emergency Medical Service Programs in the United States
2014
-
Giving EMS Flexibility in Transporting Low-Acuity Patients Could Generate Substantial Medicare Savings
2013
-
The Role of Law in Public Health Preparedness: Opportunities and Challenges
2012
-
Achieving Public Health Legal Preparedness: How Dissonant Views on Public Health Law Threaten Emergency Preparedness and Response
2011
-
How Will Health Care Reform Affect Costs and Coverage? Examples from Five States
2011
-
The Impact of the Coverage-Related Provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and State Health Care Expenditures in California: An Analysis from RAND COMPARE
2011
-
The Impact of the Coverage-Related Provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and State Health Care Expenditures in Connecticut: An Analysis from RAND COMPARE
2011
-
The Impact of the Coverage-Related Provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and State Health Care Expenditures in Illinois: An Analysis from RAND COMPARE
2011
-
The Impact of the Coverage-Related Provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and State Health Care Expenditures in Montana: An Analysis from RAND COMPARE
2011
-
The Impact of the Coverage-Related Provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on Insurance Coverage and State Health Care Expenditures in Texas: An Analysis from RAND COMPARE
2011
-
The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism
2011
-
The Public Health System a Decade After 9/11: Key Successes and Continuing Challenges
2011
-
Could We Have Covered More People at Less Cost? Technically, Yes; Politically, Probably Not
2010
-
Strengthening Laboratory Systems in Resource-Limited Settings
2010
-
Are Communities Ready to Conduct Rapid and Large-Scale Dispensing of Medications During a Public Health Emergency?
2009
-
Initial Evaluation of the Cities Readiness Initiative
2009
-
A National Agenda for Public Health Systems Research on Emergency Preparedness
2009
-
Conceptualizing and Defining Public Health Emergency Preparedness
2008
-
RAND Review: Vol. 32, No. 3, Fall 2008
2008
-
Assessing Public Health Emergency Preparedness: Concepts, Tools, and Challenges
2007
-
Conceptualizing and Defining Public Health Emergency Preparedness
2007
-
Enhancing Public Health Preparedness: Exercises, Exemplary Practices, and Lessons Learned, Phase III: Task E: Approaches for Developing a Volunteer Program to Respond to Public Health Emergencies
2007
-
Estimating the Global Health Impact of Improved Diagnostic Tools for the Developing World
2007
-
Lessons Learned from the State and Local Public Health Response to Hurricane Katrina
2007
-
Non-pharmaceutical Public Health Interventions for Pandemic Influenza: An Evaluation of the Evidence Base
2007
-
Promoting Accountability in Public Health Emergency Preparedness
2007
-
Quality Improvement in Public Health Emergency Preparedness
2007
-
Developing and Interpreting Models to Improve Diagnostics in Developing Countries
2006
-
Emergency Preparedness Is Stimulating Changes in Public Health Practice
2006
-
Global Health Diagnostics
2006
-
Massachusetts Health Reform: Beauty Is in the Eye of the Beholder
2006
-
Organizing State and Local Health Departments for Public Health Preparedness
2006
-
Public Health Preparedness: Evolution or Revolution?
2006
-
Public Health Preparedness: Integrating Public Health and Hospital Preparedness Programs
2006
-
Quality Improvement: Implications for Public Health Preparedness
2006
-
Quality Improvement Methods Can Be Used to Improve Public Health Emergency Preparedness
2006
-
Analyzing — and Influencing — How the VA Allocates Its Health Care Dollars
2005
-
Bioterrorism Preparedness Training and Assessment Exercises for Local Public Health Agencies
2005
-
Effects of Public Policy on Adolescents' Cigar Use: Evidence From the National Youth Tobacco Survey
2005
-
Enhancing Public Health Preparedness: Exercises, Exemplary Practices, and Lessons Learned: Assessing the Adequacy of Extant Exercises for Addressing Local and State Readiness for Public Health Emergencies
2005
-
Learning from Experience: The Public Health Response to West Nile Virus, SARS, Monkeypox, and Hepatitis A Outbreaks in the United States
2005
-
Public Health Preparedness in California: Lessons from Seven Jurisdictions
2005
-
Tests to Evaluate Public Health Disease Reporting Systems in Local Public Health Agencies
2005
-
Gaps in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons Learned in California
2004
-
Local Variation in Public Health Preparedness: Lessons from California
2004
-
Public Health Preparedness in California: Lessons Learned from Seven Health Jurisdictions
2004
-
Understanding Potential Changes to the Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA) System: A Regression-Based Approach
2004
-
An Analysis of Potential Adjustments to the Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA) System
2003
-
The Relationship Between Cigarette Use and Other Tobacco Products: Results from the 2000 National Youth Tobacco Survey
2003
-
Branding Behavior: The Strategy Behind the Truth Campaign
2002
-
An Analysis of the Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA) System
2001
-
The California Wellness Foundation’s Violence Prevention Initiative Findings from an Evaluation of the First Five Years
2001
-
A Comparison of Diabetes Patients' Self-Reported Health Status with Hemoglobin A1c Test Results in 11 California Health Plans
2001
-
Missing in Action: The Public Health Voice in Policy Debates
2001
-
Gender-specific Effects of Modifiable Health Risk Factors on Coronary Heart Disease and Related Expenditures
2000
-
Investing in Youth Tobacco Control: A Review of Smoking Prevention and Control Strategies
2000
-
The Relationship Between Modifiable Health Risks and Group-Level Health Care Expenditures
2000
-
The Implementation and Enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws: Policy Implications for Activists and the Industry
1999
-
The Relationship Between Modifiable Health Risks and Health Care Expenditures: An Analysis of the Multi-Employer Hero Health Risk and Cost Database
1998
-
The Use of EPSDT and Other Health Care Services by Children Enrolled in Medicaid: The Impact of OBRA'89
1998
-
Tobacco Control Laws: Implementation and Enforcement
1997
-
The Politics of Antismoking Legislation
1994
-
The Political Evolution of Anti-Smoking Legislation
1992
-
The Costs of Poor Health Habits
1991
-
The External Costs of a Sedentary Life-Style
1989
-
The Taxes of Sin: Do Smokers and Drinkers Pay Their Way?
1989
-
Excise Taxes, Regulation, and the Demand for Cigarettes
1988
-
The New Jersey DRG System and Uncompensated Care: Some Empirical Results
1986