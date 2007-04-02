The cover story outlines how the United States can do much more to prepare for a contingency in the Western Pacific, focusing on the threat posed to Taiwan by China. Articles discussing the State Children’s Health Insurance Program confirm the correlation between this program and clinically meaningful improvements in the health-related quality of life among the children enrolled. An article about the state takeover and privatization of Philadelphia schools says that reforming public education management has been at least as effective as resorting to privatization, which is one of the measures promoted by the federal No Child Left Behind Act of 2001. Additional stories recommend ways to counteract antisocial behavior in Britain, to resolve problems within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and to implement lessons from community-based participatory research. Brief news items discuss New Orleans police retention, Cincinnati police behavior, California hospital safety, urban design assumptions, shopping mall attacks, and nation-building lessons.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.