The Skinny on Workplace Wellness Programs

About 51 percent of U.S. employers offer wellness programs. Larger employers are more likely to have more-complex programs.

Choose This, Not That

Some wellness programs provide lifestyle management services to help workers make positive changes in their health-related behaviors. How common are specific lifestyle initiatives among employers that offer a wellness program?

61 percent Nutrition/weight 59 percent Smoking 55 percent Fitness 40 percent Alcohol/drug abuse 40 percent Stress management 28 percent Health education

Micromanagement Can Be Good

Some wellness programs provide disease management services that give workers ongoing, individualized support for issues related to chronic illness, such as medication adherence. How common are specific disease management initiatives among among employers that offer a wellness program?

48 percent Diabetes 34 percent Asthma 33 percent Coronary Artery Disease 30 percent Heart Failure 30 percent Depression 29 percent Cancer 26 percent COPD/Emphysema 17 percent Back Pain

On average, only 16% of employees take advantage of disease management services.

Getting a Health Promotion

Many employers—even some that don't offer a formal wellness program—provide a variety of health promotion activities meant to encourage healthy lifestyles. How common are specific health promotion initiatives among employers that offer a wellness program?

76 percent Onsite Immunizations 55 percent Fitness Benefits 44 percent Nurse Advice Lines 21 percent Healthy Foods

Screening a Good Call

Screening activities identify health risks at an individual level, heightening employees' awareness and helping them find appropriate resources. They also reveal the overall burden of health risk—information useful for planning, program evaluation, and risk management. How common are specific clinical screening tests among employers that offer a wellness program?

47 percent Blood pressure 39 percent Blood glucose 38 percent Cholesterol/lipids 34 percent BMI/body fat 7 percent Cancer 6 percent Tobacco use 3 percent Stress 12 percent Other (includes bone density, general exam, and vision/hearing tests)

Employee Assessments and Rewards

Health risk questionnaires collect information about common risk factors related to behaviors and characteristics, such as nutrition, physical activity, and smoking. Two-thirds of employers with a wellness program invite workers to complete questionnaires, and about as many offer incentives for questionnaire completion or other forms of participation. How common are specific incentives among employers who offer them?

47 percent Merchandise/Gift Cards 37 percent Health Plan Premium Discount 42 percent Gym Discount 21 percent Cash

Infographic by Erin-Elizabeth Johnson and Dori Gordon Walker.