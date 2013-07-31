Report
Workplace Wellness Programs Study
May 30, 2013
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.4 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
About 51 percent of U.S. employers offer wellness programs. Larger employers are more likely to have more-complex programs.
Some wellness programs provide lifestyle management services to help workers make positive changes in their health-related behaviors. How common are specific lifestyle initiatives among employers that offer a wellness program?
|61 percent
|Nutrition/weight
|59 percent
|Smoking
|55 percent
|Fitness
|40 percent
|Alcohol/drug abuse
|40 percent
|Stress management
|28 percent
|Health education
Some wellness programs provide disease management services that give workers ongoing, individualized support for issues related to chronic illness, such as medication adherence. How common are specific disease management initiatives among among employers that offer a wellness program?
|48 percent
|Diabetes
|34 percent
|Asthma
|33 percent
|Coronary Artery Disease
|30 percent
|Heart Failure
|30 percent
|Depression
|29 percent
|Cancer
|26 percent
|COPD/Emphysema
|17 percent
|Back Pain
On average, only 16% of employees take advantage of disease management services.
Many employers—even some that don't offer a formal wellness program—provide a variety of health promotion activities meant to encourage healthy lifestyles. How common are specific health promotion initiatives among employers that offer a wellness program?
|76 percent
|Onsite Immunizations
|55 percent
|Fitness Benefits
|44 percent
|Nurse Advice Lines
|21 percent
|Healthy Foods
Screening activities identify health risks at an individual level, heightening employees' awareness and helping them find appropriate resources. They also reveal the overall burden of health risk—information useful for planning, program evaluation, and risk management. How common are specific clinical screening tests among employers that offer a wellness program?
|47 percent
|Blood pressure
|39 percent
|Blood glucose
|38 percent
|Cholesterol/lipids
|34 percent
|BMI/body fat
|7 percent
|Cancer
|6 percent
|Tobacco use
|3 percent
|Stress
|12 percent
|Other (includes bone density, general exam, and vision/hearing tests)
Health risk questionnaires collect information about common risk factors related to behaviors and characteristics, such as nutrition, physical activity, and smoking. Two-thirds of employers with a wellness program invite workers to complete questionnaires, and about as many offer incentives for questionnaire completion or other forms of participation. How common are specific incentives among employers who offer them?
|47 percent
|Merchandise/Gift Cards
|37 percent
|Health Plan Premium Discount
|42 percent
|Gym Discount
|21 percent
|Cash
Infographic by Erin-Elizabeth Johnson and Dori Gordon Walker.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.