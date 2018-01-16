Report
An Evaluation of U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs
Oct 23, 2017
A Look at Non-Medical Counseling Programs in the U.S. Military
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.4 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
In addition to the normal challenges experienced by most families, military families confront unique stresses relating to frequent moves and lengthy deployments, increased responsibilities for the non-deployed spouse, and strains on relationships due to extended absences. Since 2004, the U.S. Department of Defense has offered non-medical counseling through two programs: Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) and Military OneSource. A recent evaluation of these programs suggests that military personnel and their families find them to be helpful and beneficial.
are likely to use the program again
were satisfied with continuity of care
family/relationship
stress/anxiety
reported that counselors were knowledgeable
reported that counselors listened to them carefully
experienced a reduction in problem severity
experienced a reduction in interference with daily routines
experienced a reduction in feeling stressed or anxious
Excerpted from An Evaluation of U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs, by Thomas E. Trail, Laurie T. Martin, Lane F. Burgette, Linnea Warren May, Ammarah Mahmud, Nupur Nanda, Anita Chandra, Santa Monica, Calif: RAND Corporation, RR-1861-OSD, 2017 (available at www.rand.org/t/RR1861).
The RAND Corporation is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. RAND is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest. To view this infographic online, visit www.rand.org/t/IG140.
Limited Print and Electronic Distribution Rights: This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for non commercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited. Permission is given to duplicate this document for personal use only, as long as it is unaltered and complete. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of our research documents for commercial use. For information on reprint and linking permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.html .
Getty Images: Robin Olimb, macrovector, Samuil Levich, 4x6, Ostapenko Olena
IG-140
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.