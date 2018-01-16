Helping Military Families

A look at non-medical counseling programs in the U.S. military

In addition to the normal challenges experienced by most families, military families confront unique stresses relating to frequent moves and lengthy deployments, increased responsibilities for the non-deployed spouse, and strains on relationships due to extended absences. Since 2004, the U.S. Department of Defense has offered non-medical counseling through two programs: Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) and Military OneSource. A recent evaluation of these programs suggests that military personnel and their families find them to be helpful and beneficial.

Participants gave the programs favorable ratings

are likely to use the program again

MFLC = 76%

Military OneSource = 80%

were satisfied with continuity of care

MFLC = 71%

Military OneSource = 62%

Family/relationship issues and stress/anxiety were the most frequently reported reasons for seeking counseling

family/relationship

MFLC = 68%

Military OneSource = 74%

stress/anxiety

MFLC = 55%

Military OneSource = 43%

Counselors received high marks

reported that counselors were knowledgeable

MFLC = 78%

Military OneSource = 63%

reported that counselors listened to them carefully

MFLC = 84%

Military OneSource = 69%

Most program participants reported positive experiences over a three-month period

experienced a reduction in problem severity

MFLC = 81%

Military OneSource = 77%

experienced a reduction in interference with daily routines

MFLC = 80%

Military OneSource = 74%

experienced a reduction in feeling stressed or anxious

MFLC = 88%

Military OneSource = 82%

Excerpted from An Evaluation of U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs, by Thomas E. Trail, Laurie T. Martin, Lane F. Burgette, Linnea Warren May, Ammarah Mahmud, Nupur Nanda, Anita Chandra, Santa Monica, Calif: RAND Corporation, RR-1861-OSD, 2017 (available at www.rand.org/t/RR1861).

