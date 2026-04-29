Health Care Access and Quality for New York Veterans Provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Community Care: Volume I, Understanding the Impact of Proposed Policy Changes
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):6
RAND Health Quarterly, 2026; 13(4):6
RAND Health Quarterly is an online-only journal dedicated to showcasing the breadth of health research and policy analysis conducted RAND-wide.More in this issue
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has approximately 9 million enrolled veterans annually, including over 300,000 in New York. While VA traditionally delivers care through its own facilities, the VA Community Care program allows eligible veterans to receive VA-funded care from private-sector providers. Proposed policy changes seek to expand eligibility for Community Care by relaxing or removing current standards related to drive time, wait time, and service availability. This study examines how such changes could affect access to and the quality of care for veterans in New York. The companion study (Volume II) provides supplementary methods and data that are helpful, but not critical, for understanding the analyses.
Overall, expanding Community Care eligibility may modestly improve geographic access but has uncertain effects on timeliness and mixed implications for care quality for veterans in New York. Further data and modeling are needed to assess the full impact of these proposed policy changes.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) serves approximately 9 million veterans each year, including more than 300,000 living in New York. Traditionally, VA has delivered health care to enrolled veterans in its own facilities. Over the past decade, options for veterans to receive health care that is paid for by VA but delivered by private-sector providers have increased substantially under the VA Community Care program (“Community Care”). Under this program, enrolled veterans may be eligible for Community Care if they have care needs that are not available within VA or if VA care is not available that meets VA's drive-time, wait-time, or quality standards. Proposed policy changes aim to relax existing eligibility standards or remove them entirely. This analysis examines the present landscape of both VA and Community Care services in New York to understand how increasing eligibility for Community Care may affect access to and the quality of care for New York veterans.
As of this writing in late 2025, numerous policy changes affecting Community Care have been proposed over the past few years. While some aim to overhaul and improve oversight and ensure quality, many others ultimately aim to expand the circumstances under which VA enrollees may be eligible for Community Care, including by adding covered services, relaxing drive-time or wait-time standards, or opening or closing VA facilities. Expanding eligibility generally aims to improve geographic access, timeliness, and/or the quality of care that veterans receive, although whether it will accomplish these aims is unclear. Increasing utilization of Community Care by veterans in New York is potentially concerning, as a 2018 RAND report found that, among all health care providers in New York, only 2 percent were “ready” to provide high-quality care for veterans (Tanielian et al., 2018). A 2024 RAND report assessing the needs of recently separated veterans in New York found that 60 percent indicated a preference for receiving Community Care, indicating that increasing eligibility may significantly increase Community Care utilization (Ringel et al., 2024).
We used a combination of publicly available information on veterans, facility locations, wait times, and quality measures to describe and visualize the state of VA care and Community Care for veterans in New York as of this writing in November 2025. Using this information, we discuss how the proposed policy changes may affect access to and the quality of VA care and Community Care for veterans in New York.
This research was funded by the New York Health Foundation (NYHealth) and conducted by the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute.More in this issue
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