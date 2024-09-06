The Math Equity Equation

Report
Elementary and Middle School Opportunity Structures That Factor into Students' Math Learning: Findings from the American Mathematics Educator Study
Feb 6, 2024
Rethinking Tracking to = High Probability of Success in Math for All K–12 Students
ResearchPublished Sep 6, 2024
In this webinar, RAND researchers, along with discussants from two states, discuss one way many U.S. public schools try to ensure all children have equitable and rigorous learning opportunities in mathematics: tracking — or grouping students by achievement level. The researchers present nationally representative educator survey data on this topic, and discussants speak about district and state efforts to address factors related to tracking.
