This workshop provides an overview of the myriad of analytic methods available for state policy evaluation studies, including details on key decision points for an analysis that helps identify which methods are most appropriate for different analytic contexts. Designed for applied researchers, topics include the classic difference-in-differences approach, alternatives including autoregressive models and synthetic control methods, as well as newly introduced difference-in-differences methods that address issues such as staggered policy adoption and heterogenous treatment effects.

